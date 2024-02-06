Country Music Singer Toby Keith Dies

UNDATED — Country music star Toby Keith is dead.
The singer-songwriter passed away Monday at the age of 62. Born in Oklahoma in 1961, Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Some of his most popular songs include “As Good As I Once Was,” “Red Solo Cup,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.”
He won two Country Music Association awards and was nominated for five Grammys. Keith leaves behind a wife and three children.
