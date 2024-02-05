Attorney Stephen P. New Discusses Vince McMahon Investigation

Allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking against wrestling mogul Vince McMahon has rocked the business and entertainment worlds.
McMahon, a multi billionaire, who recently oversaw a merger of WWE with UFC, has been alleged to have committed horrific acts against a former WWE employee in a 67-page court filing. How much trouble could McMahon be in? What is his potential civil and criminal liability? If he did it, how did he get away with it for all these years? What could the fallout be for TKO, the new company that now oversees WWE? Famed attorney Stephen P. New, who has represented some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, joined The Kendall and Casey Show to answer these questions and more.
