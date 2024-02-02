Listen Live
Trump Federal Election Trial Has Been Postponed

Published on February 2, 2024

Former President Trump Holds Rally In Waterloo, Iowa

WASHINGTON, D.C– The trial date in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is being postponed. The judge in the case formally called off the trial scheduled for March 4th as an appeals court weighs Trump’s argument he has presidential immunity in the case.

The court will set a new date “if and when the mandate is returned” by the appeals court. Trump has repeatedly pushed to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is accused of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election.

