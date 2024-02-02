Trump Federal Election Trial Has Been Postponed

WASHINGTON, D.C– The trial date in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case is being postponed. The judge in the case formally called off the trial scheduled for March 4th as an appeals court weighs Trump’s argument he has presidential immunity in the case.
The court will set a new date “if and when the mandate is returned” by the appeals court. Trump has repeatedly pushed to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election.
Trump is accused of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian