Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76

NATIONAL — Actor Carl Weathers is dead at the age of 76.
Weathers is known for starring as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” movies. Weathers also appeared in “Happy Gilmore”, “Predator”, and “Action Jackson.”
In a statement, his family said he died in his sleep on Thursday.
Most recently, Weathers played Greef Karga in the hit “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian