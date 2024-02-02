Listen Live
Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Published on February 2, 2024

NATIONAL — Actor Carl Weathers is dead at the age of 76.

Weathers is known for starring as Apollo Creed in the first four “Rocky” movies. Weathers also appeared in “Happy Gilmore”, “Predator”, and “Action Jackson.”

In a statement, his family said he died in his sleep on Thursday.

Most recently, Weathers played Greef Karga in the hit “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”

