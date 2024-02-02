Ways to Stay Heart Healthy This American Heart Month

STATEWIDE — In honor of American Heart Month, medical professionals are highlighting ways that you and your family can keep your hearts healthy.
American Heart Month kicked off Thursday, with National Wear Red Day happening Friday. Wear Red Day highlights the dangers of heart disease – the leading cause of death in the United States, including right here in Indiana.
While prioritizing heart health is important for all Hoosiers, doctors believe pregnant individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions should remain particularly vigilant.
Dr. Lindsay Panah with Ascension St. Vincent says, “Heart causes are the leading cause of pregnancy related death or mortality.” She describes pregnancy as a “stress test” for the heart.
And, Dr. William Gill with IU Health notes that Hoosiers who smoke or live a sedentary lifestyle, as well as those with diabetes or a family history of health concerns, are also at an increased risk for cardiac events.
But, there are ways you can keep yourself, and others, safe.
Tips you have likely heard before include avoiding smoking, regularly exercising, and eating healthy meals. One resource you can use to help balance your meals is myplate.gov.
Dr. Gill especially recommends knowing your cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, as these play an important role in more than just heart disease. High levels contribute to strokes, diabetes, and other conditions.
Find a full interview with Dr. Gill at the end of this article.
Other ways to stay safe are:
- Understanding Your Family Health History
- Seeing Your Primary Care Physician
- Getting a Heart Scan
- Becoming Familiar with Common Heart Conditions and Their Signs
- Learning Hands-Only CPR
- Donating to the AHA or Similar Organizations.
Learn more at heart.org.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian