Celebrate National Wear Red Day This Friday

STATEWIDE — This Friday, you are encouraged to join other Hoosiers in wearing your favorite red clothes, so as to raise awareness about heart disease.

That’s because the American Heart Association will be hosting its annual National Wear Red Day. This event encourages you to wear red in order to highlight dangers of heart disease and ways to improve heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, including right here in Indiana.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness cost the U.S. about $240 billion between 2018 and 2019.

But, there is hope. The AHA says “research, medical developments and education” have helped cut mortality rates in half in the last 30 years.

If you would like to support the cause, feature the color in your outfit Friday. You can also take some of the following steps, if you are so inclined.