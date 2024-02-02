Whiting BP Refinery Shut Down Due To Power Outage Thursday

WHITING, Ind. — A power outage at the BP oil refinery in Whiting forced it to shut down and workers to be evacuated on Thursday.
The refinery was slowly restarted overnight, but earlier in the afternoon Whiting residents could see smoke billowing from the refinery as the operation halted because of a power outage.
Workers had to be evacuated due to the burning of excess product, which is a standard safety procedure in the event of a power outage.
“There was continual monitoring of air quality at multiple points around the refinery by BP and Lake County Hazmat since the incident occurred,” a statement from the city read. “The testing has shown that there was no danger to the public as a result of today’s incident.”
Oil experts, like GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan, say the outage cost the refinery nearly a full day’s worth of production, which is around 10 million gallons of gas.
He says that’s enough for you to see an impact at the gas pump soon. DeHaan expects a possible increase in gas prices by as much as 15 cents a gallon.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian