Todd Rokita: Everything I said or signed was accurate. The case is closed

Indiana’s AG Todd Rokita joined Tony Katz this morning to refute any suggestion by the media (below) that he admitted to violating state laws.
Rokita is standing by his previous statement:
I deny and was not have found to violate any state laws or anyone’s confidentiality. And I was never fined for anything.
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
The Latest In Case Involving Brownsburg Special Needs Student
-
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian