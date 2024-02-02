Todd Rokita: Everything I said or signed was accurate. The case is closed

Indiana’s AG Todd Rokita joined Tony Katz this morning to refute any suggestion by the media (below) that he admitted to violating state laws.

Rokita is standing by his previous statement:

I deny and was not have found to violate any state laws or anyone’s confidentiality. And I was never fined for anything.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM