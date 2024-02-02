Listen Live
Todd Rokita: Everything I said or signed was accurate. The case is closed

Indiana's AG continues to stand firm that he did not violate any laws when he publicly commented on his office’s investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard

Published on February 2, 2024

Indiana’s AG Todd Rokita joined Tony Katz this morning to refute any suggestion by the media (below) that he admitted to violating state laws.

Rokita is standing by his previous statement:

I deny and was not have found to violate any state laws or anyone’s confidentiality. And I was never fined for anything.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

