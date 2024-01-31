IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a dog attack Tuesday that ultimately killed 85-year-old Willie Mundine, police are asking for your help.

Indy Metro Police say they are looking for the owner of a stray dog that is currently being monitored by Animal Care Services. The dog is mostly black and brown, with some white on its face and around its body.

If you know anything about this dog or its owner, please call the IMPD Nuisance Abatement line at 317-327-6169, or contact Crime Stoppers.