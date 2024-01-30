IMPD: Dog Attack Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was the victim of an aggressive dog attack and had to be taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, says IMPD.
IMPD Spokeswoman Samone Burris said the incident happened at 2307 North Kenyon Street shortly before 10. That is near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.
“An IMPD officer discharged their firearm at the aggressive dog. Officers are working with Animal Control to get the wounded dog secured,” said Burris.
Both the dog and the person are alive.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975