DOJ Is Investigating Democrat Rep. Cori Bush

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is being investigated by the Department of Justice over the alleged misuse of government funds intended to pay for her security.

Bush has said that she is fully cooperating with the investigation. She also said in a statement that she had faced threats before being sworn into office in January 2021 and had used campaign funds for security. She denied wrongdoing.

“As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House,” said Bush in a statement. “I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Bush said that the allegations are focused on her husband’s role in her campaign.

“In particular, the nature of these allegations have been around my husband’s role on the campaign,” she said.

“In accordance with all applicable rules, I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.”

She said that the Office of Congressional Ethics had investigated the matter last year and voted to dismiss the allegations.

“In September of last year, after conducting a months-long investigation, the Office of Congressional Ethics found no wrongdoing and voted unanimously to dismiss the case,” she wrote.

“I look forward to this same outcome from all pending investigations.”