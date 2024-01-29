Friday is National Wear Red Day

This Friday marks the 23rd annual National Wear Red Day. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. It is always observed on the first Friday in February as this day aligns with American Heart Month.

Wearing red serves as a powerful gesture to spotlight the fact that heart disease stands as the primary cause of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in 3 fatalities. Additionally, it emphasizes that adopting healthy lifestyle choices can play a crucial role in preventing a majority of cardiac events.

Across the nation, millions of individuals will proudly don the color red in support of National Wear Red Day.

How Can You Participate in Participation Wear Red Day:

Wearing something red

Investing two minutes to learn Hands-Only CPR at www.heart.org/handsonlycpr

Spreading the message on social media using #IndyGoesRed and #WearRedDay

Contributing to life-saving research and educational initiatives at www.heart.org/WearRedDay

Key Heart Disease Facts: