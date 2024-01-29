Stop Chinese Style Social Credit Scores Here in Indiana

The Indiana legislature is in session and there are two very important bills that have been authored that you should keep your eye on and support. Recently Guy Relford testified at the State House in favor of House Bill 1084.

IN HB1084 | 2024 | Regular Session | LegiScan

Financial institutions have been coding transactions with firearms retailers and rejecting these transactions at the behest of anti-gun lobbies. Financial transactions should only be rejected based on the financial credit worthiness of the individual purchasing items, not based on “social credit scores” that view legal firearms transactions as something to be denied.

Another Bill, Senate Bill 28 will have a committee meeting this Wednesday, and Guy would like all 2nd Amendment and Bill of Rights supporters to attend.

Bill Text: IN SB0028 | 2024 | Regular Session | Introduced | LegiScan

This bill would prohibit financial discrimination based on a “social credit score”. It’s broader based than HB 1084, as it not restricted just to firearms transactions. There has been a growing concern about Chinese style social credit scores making their way into the United States. This bill would prohibit such discrimination. It’s very important that those concerned about their freedoms attend and speak in support.

Listen to the discussion here:

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: