Indy Residents Charged in Wisconsin Attempted Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people wanted in an attempted homicide case in Wisconsin have been arrested in Indiana.
Police in Manitowoc, Wisconsin responded to a person shot back on November 4th, 2023. The victim survived and by November 6th, a barebones suspect profile was developed for a Black suspect. Police were also able to piece together information that showed the original shooting was not random but a targeted act.
On January 15th of this year, Manitowoc, Wisconsin police tracked down not one but two suspects in Indianapolis.
Clarence Holder, 59, of Indianapolis and Dianne Holder, 62, also of Indianapolis, were arrested and extradited back to Manitowoc.
Clarence is charged with Attempted Homicide, Attempted Robbery, Burglary and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bail sits at $1,000,000.
Dianne is charged with Party to the Crime Attempted Homicide, Part to the Crime Attempted Robbery and Party to the Crime Attempted Burglary. Her bail sits at $100,000.
If either makes bail somehow, there are conditions for their release, says Manitowoc Police.
IMPD’s Violence Reduction Team helped with the case.
