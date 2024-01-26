Holcomb’s Medicaid Cuts Crush Disabled Children

To fill a $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, the Holcomb Administration has endorsed a massive cut to the amount of money parents are paid to care for their severely disabled children. This has left many scrambling for a solution, as they have left their jobs to provide around the clock care and cannot afford an alternative. In response, parents across the state have joined together to fight the proposed cuts and ensure their children continue to receive the best care possible. Aimee Roche, a nurse, and mother of a child with severe disabilities, joins the show to discuss how the decision to cut payments to parents will dramatically impact her family and countless others across the state.