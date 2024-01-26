Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Holcomb’s Medicaid Cuts Crush Disabled Children

Published on January 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Child Medicaid

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

To fill a $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, the Holcomb Administration has endorsed a massive cut to the amount of money parents are paid to care for their severely disabled children. This has left many scrambling for a solution, as they have left their jobs to provide around the clock care and cannot afford an alternative. In response, parents across the state have joined together to fight the proposed cuts and ensure their children continue to receive the best care possible. Aimee Roche, a nurse, and mother of a child with severe disabilities, joins the show to discuss how the decision to cut payments to parents will dramatically impact her family and countless others across the state.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close