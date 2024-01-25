Wanted Suspect Dies After Being Shot by Police, Suspect May Have Shot First

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot by Indianapolis police Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they were tracking down a suspect wanted on several warrants, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and invasion of privacy.

An IMPD investigation began after police received reports that the suspect fired a shot at someone earlier this month.

Police say within seconds of a traffic stop near Rural Street and Brookside Parkway North Drive, the suspect stepped out of the passenger side of the car and fired a shot at police.

Acting Chief of Police Chris Bailey told news media Thursday night that this is based on initial police body camera footage he was able to view.

Three officers fired back, hitting the man. The driver complied and was taken into custody.

“IEMS transported the suspect to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he passed away a short time later,” said Acting Chief Bailey Thursday night.

Bailey said the suspect should have never had a gun in the first place due to a prior conviction of murder dating back to 1997. The number of illegal guns in the hands of convicted felons is becoming a growing problem for police, Bailey explained. He said the man simply needed to comply and go to jail for the charges brought against him.

“If you do not have a right to have it (gun), put the guns down. Please, please, when an officer tells you to do something, the street is not the time to litigate that,” Bailey continued, “or whether or not its the right thing or the officers doing the right thing. That’s not the place.”

Thursday night’s shooting marks the first Indianapolis police shooting in 2024. Last year, IMPD were involved in 18 police shootings with most of those happening in the fall.

Several of those shootings are still under investigation and an outside consultant was brought in to help IMPD assess where improvements can be made in their approach.

Chief Bailey says 99-percent of the time, IMPD officers are following protocol and only respond to the actions presented to them by suspects.