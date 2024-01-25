Texas Gov. Releases Statement On Border, Calls Biden “Lawless”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Wednesday invoking the state’s right to defend itself against record numbers of illegal immigration and labeled President Joe Biden as “lawless.”
In the statement, Abbott accused Biden of violating his constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws and protect the states, asserting that Texas has the right to defend itself against the “invasion” of illegal immigrants crossing the border.
“The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” Abbott wrote.
“President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them,” he added.
“For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article l, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary,” Abbott said.
Abbott vowed to use the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other personnel to ensure border security.
Abbott also posted a video on X showing the Texas guard marching and putting up new razor wire at the border.
