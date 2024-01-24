Much to the surprise of no one, former President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary, defeating his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley.

With wins in New Hampshire and Iowa under his belt, Trump is the only non-incumbent Republican candidate in modern political history to win the first two nominating contests. This puts pressure on Haley and even though things are clearly not looking good for her, she insists she will not drop out of the race anytime soon.

“This race is far from over, there are dozens of states left to go,” she told supporters in a speech after the election was called for Trump. “And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina!”

Trump mocked Haley for her speech, saying she was acting like she won.

“I said, wow, she’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost,” said Trump. “Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

Trump also reacted to comments made by Haley on whether he could win against President Joe Biden, saying he was ahead in head-to-head polls against Biden.

“And then I looked at the polls, she was talking about most winnability, who’s going to win and I had one put up, I don’t know if you saw it, but I had one put up,” he said. “We’ve won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden – almost. And she doesn’t win. And she doesn’t win.”