Dems blame Republicans for Immigration Crisis

The Administration refuses to change course even as the immigration issue develops into a central focus of the 2024 election cycle

Published on January 22, 2024

The Clown Show continues as the Democrats via White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blame Republicans for the crisis at the border. In addition, says sending Illegal Immigrants to Dem-Run “sanctuary cities” is “demoralizing.”

