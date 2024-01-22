Ignore the Negativity, there are good legislators out there fighting for your 2nd Amendment Rights

There are many who like to complain about our government. Sure, there are plenty of things to complain about, but here in Indiana, there are good legislators out there who have worked hard on protecting your Second Amendment rights.

Guy Relford asserts:

If you’re a gun owner in Indiana and you don’t appreciate what the Indiana General Assembly has done for your gun rights, then you’re living under a rock.

But we the people can’t idly rely on these good legislators alone. Our Constitutional Republic relies on the participation of its people to retain our rights spelled out in our Constitution.

Guy for years has been one of those people working hard with the legislature to help draft bills in the State House:

But the heavy lifting cannot only be left to these good conservative legislators and Guy Relford. The average citizen needs to get involved. Frequent caller Kelly from Avon is an example of one such citizen showing up to the State House and being heard.

