Ominous Warning from Illegal Border Crosser

Tony Katz played audio from a reporter asking a man where he’s from.

Tony took in the words:

The words “But soon you’re going to know who I am” can only be taken in a threatening tone.

What kind of statement is this to anybody? This alone is reason enough to shut the border.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM