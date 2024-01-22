Ominous Warning from Illegal Border Crosser

Tony Katz played audio from a reporter asking a man where he’s from.
Tony took in the words:
The words “But soon you’re going to know who I am” can only be taken in a threatening tone.
What kind of statement is this to anybody? This alone is reason enough to shut the border.
