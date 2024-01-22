Listen Live
Tony Katz

Ominous Warning from Illegal Border Crosser

"If you are smart enough, you would know who I am, but you are not really smart enough to know who I am. But soon enough you will know who I am," warns illegal border crosser

Published on January 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz played audio from a reporter asking a man where he’s from.

Tony took in the words:

The words “But soon you’re going to know who I am” can only be taken in a threatening tone.

What kind of statement is this to anybody? This alone is reason enough to shut the border.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close