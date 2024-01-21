DeSantis Suspending Presidential Campaign

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that he will be dropping out of the Presidential race.
At one point, many believed that the Republican hopeful would be a strong rival for former President Donald Trump. But, during his campaign, DeSantis came to realize that he was not in position to reach the Oval Office.
In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, DeSantis simply said, “We don’t have a clear path to victory.”
Instead, he is now endorsing Trump, whose own campaign has been beset with controversy, as he continues to face legal challenges in regard to his claims about the 2020 Presidential election, the January 6th Capitol Riot, and more.
Republican voters will now likely have to choose between supporting Trump and Nikki Haley.
Trump’s name was trending on X last week with hashtags like #DementiaDon, after he seemingly referred to Nancy Pelosi as Nikki Haley.
