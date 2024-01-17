NWS: Temperature Rise and Snowfall Expected Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will warm up in the next 24 hours, with snow predicted to fall across the state. Meteorologist Aaron Updike says Hoosiers can expect temperatures to rise about subzero, which will feel much warmer than the single digits we’ve been experiencing.

The National Weather Service warned Hoosiers about frostbite and hypothermia due to a cold system from Canada. They advise residents to wear multiple layers and cover all skin before going outside.

“We’ve had a blocking system out in the northern Atlantic that’s kept that high pressure over us,” said Updike. “With that really cold air, and there’s not much to move it out, it has stuck around and caused an extensive stretch of cold air.”

Forecasters predict snowfall on Thursday and Friday due to rising temperatures.

“It will cover pretty much all of Central Indiana Thursday night into Friday, and that could be an inch to two inches and maybe even three inches in the northern portions of our region,” added Updike.