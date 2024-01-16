Listen Live
Local News

Update: Fort Wayne Woman Died of Hypothermia

Published on January 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Nearly one week after a Fort Wayne woman was found dead in the woods near a Kroger store, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified her and listed her cause of death.

The Coroner’s Office says 67-year-old Kathleen Petersen died of hypothermia. Fort Wayne Police found her Wednesday in the woods near the Kroger Marketplace on East Dupont Road.

Officers have not yet said how Petersen got to the woods, or why she was there. They are still investigating.

Her manner of death will be released in the near future.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close