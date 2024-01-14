Nuggets Hold Off Pacers in Denver

DENVER, CO.--The Indiana Pacers fell to the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets Sunday night 117-109.
The loss means Indiana is 2-2 since losing their guard Tyrese Haliburton to a strained left hamstring injury. The Pacers did force the Nuggets into 21 turnovers, which is a season-worst for Denver in that category.
Indiana did lead by four in the third quarter before Denver recovered.
The Pacers were led in scoring by Bruce Brown who had 18 points. Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts. Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP who is shooting 81% from the field in the last nine games.
Indiana also didn’t have Aaron Nesmith, who’s making 47% of his three-point shots.
The Pacers face Utah on Monday night in Utah with a record of 23-16. Denver is now 28-13.
