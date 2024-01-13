Pacers Keep Rolling With Win Over Atlanta

ATLANTA — Myles Turner said this week that with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined with a hamstring injury the Pacers would need more players to get into double figures scoring in order to keep the ship on course.

The team kept with that strategy Friday evening as nine players would score more than 10 points apiece en route to a 126-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“It was a really good effort by our guys,” said head coach Rick Carlisle. “A few frustrating stretches with turnovers during the game, but the third quarter was tremendous.”

Indiana turned the ball over 27 times throughout the game, but that was well made up for in magnificent shooting. For the full game, the Pacers shot 67% from the field, 61% from behind the three-point arc.

Both teams held together for the first quarter-and-a-half before an 11-0 run by Indiana stretched the lead to 47-30 midway through the 2nd period.

Another 8-0 run in the 3rd quarter stretched the lead even further as Indiana never surrendered the lead again through the duration.

“It’s two wins without Tyrese, which is really important,” Carlisle said after the game. “The spirit of the group is really good. The guys are playing together, encouraging each other. When you have that kind of synergy you can have some special nights.”

Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin led the way scoring for Indiana with 18 points each off the bench. Aaron Nesmith had 13 points. Turner and Bruce Brown each added 12 points.

The Pacers have now won nine of their last ten games after flirting with going below .500 just a couple of weeks ago. It’s some solid momentum as Indiana will embark on a five-game west coast road swing all of next week starting with a match-up with the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday.