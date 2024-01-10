Indiana Faces Uncertain Wintry Mix in Approaching Storm

INDIANAPOLIS –Another strong storm system is moving in from the west, and it is expected to reach Indiana by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
“From much of the Central Indiana region from pre-dawn Friday into Friday evening, there could be a rain-snow mix or some snow as you head northwest of Indianapolis, northern parts of the state,” said forecaster Alex McGinnis.
According to McGinnis, the incoming system will bring in little cold air, but forecasters are still determining the precipitation types and whether Hoosiers will experience more rain or snow.
“Since early August, precipitation was hard to come by, and we still have moderate drought across the state, but this last system, we had anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half [of rain],” he added.
By next Monday, overnight, temperatures in Indiana will plummet to single digits and negative degrees.
