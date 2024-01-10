Sen. Braun Joins Bipartisan Call for Mayorkas Impeachment Over Border Crisis

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Southern border is not secure, and the Biden administration is complicit in ensuring that continues, says Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. House Republicans began impeachment efforts against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas while criticizing President Joe Biden for keeping the crisis alive.

“The laws about who can enter this country legally are some of our most important,” Braun said. “You’ve heard the statistics, eight million illegal immigrants, got-aways, not even a term a few years ago, up to around 60,000 per month, and in that crowd, these are not people that want to greet someone at the border.”

Republicans who want to impeach Mayorkas say he intentionally ignored the immigration laws, letting in more migrants and drugs. The first hearing, “Havoc in the Heartland,” kicks off after a 111-page report wraps up the initial phase.

“We should pass this no-confidence measure today because there’s been plenty of time to adjust your policies,” added Braun. “The leader of the band is President Biden. Mayorkas has just been in the orchestra, but it’s clearly been orchestrated where we are.”

Last year, House GOP thwarted attempts to impeach Mayorkas twice. However, the latest formal committee push has garnered support from moderate members, setting the stage for action against him.

Mayorkas says he is tirelessly collaborating with both Republican and Democratic Senators to find practical, bipartisan solutions to address the issue.