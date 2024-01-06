Dispute Between Two Men at Bus Depot Led to a Downtown Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man walked into a downtown Indianapolis hotel after being shot Friday night at a nearby bus depot, police say.

The man later died after being taken to a hospital. No information about the man was immediately shared publicly on Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 10:15 p.m. Friday to a person shot at 141 E. Washington St., the Hotel Indy, Indianapolis, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. It’s a Marriott International hotel off Delaware Street about a block north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers played Friday night. At the scene, police tape draped the area outside the entrance to Hotel Indy. The hotel is west of the IndyGo bus depot.

A spokesperson for IMPD says a dispute between two men at the bus depot led to the shooting. The shooter fled the scene. The man shot walked into Hotel Indy, where people called police.

Investigators were collecting surveillance video from the area for leads. They also sought witnesses to the shooting.