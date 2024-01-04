British Actor, Performer Glynis Johns Dead at 100

LOS ANGELES — Following a decades-long career during which time she won numerous accolades, British actress, musician, and all-around performer Glynis Johns has died at the impressive age of 100.

Born in South Africa in 1923, Johns was perhaps best known to American audiences as Winifred Banks in the 1964 Disney adaptation of “Mary Poppins.” She also starred in a variety of projects during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Her first credited film role was in 1938’s “South Riding,” which starred many classic British stars of the day, including Edna Best, Sir Ralph Richardson, and Edmund Gwenn.

Johns was also recognized for her stage performances. She won a Tony Award for her performance in “A Little Night Music,” and was also nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among others.

Toward the end of her career, she appeared in comedic films like “The Ref” and “While You Were Sleeping.”

