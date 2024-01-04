Eli Lilly Warns Against Counterfeit Versions of Its Drugs in Open Letter

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly released an open letter on their web site Thursday warning consumers against using their medicines, Mounjaro (for diabetes) and Zepbound (for obesity) as “Cosmetic Weight Loss” drugs.

In the letter Lilly states that they do no promote or encourage Mounjaro, Zepbound, or any of their medicines for use outside of any FDA-approved purposes. Mounjaro is designed to be used to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus. Zepbound is used for adults with obesity who also have an added weight-related condition like hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, or sleep apnea. In both cases the drug should be used with diet and exercise.

Lilly details the risks of compounding these drugs to make “customized medications.” They say products that contain tirzepatide, Mounjaro, and Zepbound that are made by compounding pharmacies have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety, quality, or efficacy and could cause serious health risks.

The company had even tested some compounded doses of these drugs and found that one only consisted of sugar alcohol.

Lilly has begun to take legal action against “medical spas, wellness centers, and compounding pharmacies” that are making or selling these compounded drugs. If someone believes they may have received or used counterfeit medicines, they are encouraged to report it to the Lilly Answers Center at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).