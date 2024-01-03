Indiana vs Iowa on February 22 Sold Out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana University women’s basketball home game against Iowa on February 22 is sold out.

“It’s one thing to be nationally recognized as a basketball program, but we’re also recognized for being a program that has fans that come out and support their team,” said Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.

Paid parking for the February 22 game is also sold out. A select number of tickets will be held for IU faculty, staff, and students.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Indiana is ranked 14th in the country. Iowa is 4th. Iowa has the nation’s leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, who hit a game-winning shot to beat Michigan State Tuesday night 76-73. She finished the game with 40 points and 5 assists.

On February 9, 2023, Indiana knocked off Iowa 87-78 at Assembly Hall, but then Iowa beat Indiana 86-85 in Iowa City. This year, Indiana plays Iowa in Iowa City on January 13th at 8 pm.

“I can’t overstate it enough how grateful we are to Hoosier nation. They come out and support us and that is a big help in recruiting. Their energy is contagious. It’s loud in there and we feel their presence. We hope that continues and we love having sellouts,” said Moren.

Under Moren, the IU women have claimed none of the top 10 all-time attended games in program history, with four of the top five games being set in the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 seasons.