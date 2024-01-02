A Car Stolen and A Person Dies in a Crash on Indy’s Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis think a teenager stole a Kia Sedona Tuesday morning and crashed into another car, which killed the driver on the southwest side of Indy.
IMPD says they got the call about a stolen vehicle around 8 am on Camby Road, which is near Mendenhall Road. They found the Sedona and tried to stop it, but they say the teenager drove off in it.
Investigators say they they found the same Kia Sedona crashed near the 7900 block of Mann Road, which is about four miles southeast of where it was reported stolen. The Sedona had crashed into another car. IMPD says the driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenager is being taken for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.