No Sense in “Common Sense” Gun Laws

Caller into “The Gun Guy Show” suggested a law banning guns within reach in cars, saying he wanted “Common Sense” regulation. Guy quickly reacted to the notion that this was “common sense”.

You know what “common sense” means? “Common Sense” today used in gun control, means those people who want to decide who gets to exercise their constitutional freedom, and who doesn’t. Because what they decide is always “common sense”, and what would actually make sense is for law abiding citizens to be able to defend their lives, which is what they want to restrict.

Criminals who don’t care about being potentially locked up for the rest of their lives or even the death penalty, won’t care about these “common sense” laws that politicians pass. Only law-abiding citizens follow the law and are most vulnerable to criminals when the police can’t come (see above post). Seems like all the “common sense” laws will only make the citizenry more are risk, and that’s why Guy reacts so strongly when they are proposed.

