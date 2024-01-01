NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough Dead At 84

FLORENCE, SC — Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR champion, passed away on December 31 at 84. Two days after the sudden death of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is paying tribute to the legend.
Doug Boles, the president of IMS, praised Yarborough’s versatility as a race car driver. He qualified for four Indianapolis 500s and competed in the INDYCAR SERIES racing season, achieving two top-five finishes in 1971.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage
-
16 Christmas Songs That Don't Mention The Word Christmas
-
How Did This Happen? Lawmakers Come To Grips With Huge Medicaid Shortfall
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.