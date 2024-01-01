Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough Dead At 84

Doug Boles, the president of IMS, praised Yarborough's versatility as a race car driver.

Published on January 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

FLORENCE, SC — Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR champion, passed away on December 31 at 84. Two days after the sudden death of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is paying tribute to the legend.

 

Doug Boles, the president of IMS, praised Yarborough’s versatility as a race car driver. He qualified for four Indianapolis 500s and competed in the INDYCAR SERIES racing season, achieving two top-five finishes in 1971.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close