NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough Dead At 84

FLORENCE, SC — Cale Yarborough, a three-time NASCAR champion, passed away on December 31 at 84. Two days after the sudden death of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is paying tribute to the legend.

Doug Boles, the president of IMS, praised Yarborough’s versatility as a race car driver. He qualified for four Indianapolis 500s and competed in the INDYCAR SERIES racing season, achieving two top-five finishes in 1971.