Child Predator Sentenced to 30 Years

*Warning: This story could be disturbing for some readers.*
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing three decades in prison for sexually abusing a toddler and recording the abuse on his phone.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says 37-year-old Devon Mitchell had recorded himself raping the young child on his phone. In some videos, the child was in tears.
Police only discovered this after looking into Mitchell for an unrelated crime – which they did not describe – earlier this year. The man was arrested in April, when a full search of his electronic devices revealed more than 800 explicit images and videos.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers simply said, “Our hearts break for the violence and trauma the defendant inflicted on such a young and vulnerable child.”
After prison, Mitchell will face another 20 years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office, and he must pay restitution.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Man Found Alive After Nearly A Week Pinned In Crashed Pick-Up In Portage