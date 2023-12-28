Indianapolis Activist Says Too Many Guns Perpetuate Teenage Violence

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis activist and the founder of the Ten Point Coalition says he is frustrated with the number of teenagers who have committed acts of violence this year. Indy Metro Police have expressed concern about shootings carried out by teenagers. Reverend Charles Harrison told Indy Politics that the access to guns and the number of guns on the streets and in the hands of teenagers is overwhelming.

“I have a son that is 18 years old, and I was having a conversation with him concerning this, and he was sharing with me that getting in a fight can be dangerous because if you win, you may lose because someone can come back and kill you.”

Harrison explained that teenagers don’t want to feel ashamed or a failure. Harrison explained that is the typical mindset of kids who are committing violence against each other.

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition (ITPC) is a group of clergy members who work to address issues like violence, unemployment, and education. Their focus is to improve communication between law enforcement and the community, especially African American communities, to reduce violent crime and homicide.

Harrison also said that the number of times that police have fired their weapons is concerning. As of December 28, there have been 18 shootings involving police, many of them have been fatal.

“There seems to be this anti-police movement within communities of color,” said Harrison. “Where individuals are more confrontational to law enforcement.”

He explained that the Black Lives Matter movement, which was popularized in 2020 when George Floyd died, did little to help minority communities deal with the problems that they were facing.

“My concern is until something changes, that number may be greater in 2024,” he added.