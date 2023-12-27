JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–A military warplane will be used as part of an aerial gunnery training exercise at Camp Atterbury on Thursday. Camp Atterbury is operated by the Indiana National Guard.
“This is strictly TRAINING and will focus on the 105mm howitzer and the 30mm minigun,” said a Facebook post from Camp Atterbury earlier this month.
It will run between noon and 6 pm. Camp Atterbury is located about four miles west of Edinburgh, but this training operation will be visible from several nearby counties.
The warplane that’s being utilized in this training is an AC-130J Ghostrider, which is a fifth generation gunship.
“If you see this beast making 45° banks around Camp Atterbury on 28DEC2023 and unleashing controlled fury, do not be alarmed as it is YOUR service members honing their skills to protect our freedoms,” the post continued.
The AC-130 has an arsenal of side-and rear-mounted weapons such as cannons, miniguns, bombs, and missiles. Each AC-130J Ghostrider is valued at around $165 million.
The 30 mm cannon can fire up to 200 rounds per minute, which is each about the size of a Coca-Cola bottle.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
16 Christmas Songs That Don't Mention The Word Christmas
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting
-
Gun Falls Out of First Grader's Backpack at Brownsburg School
-
How Did This Happen? Lawmakers Come To Grips With Huge Medicaid Shortfall