What You Need to Know About January’s Delphi Murders Indiana Supreme Court Hearing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has set the rules for the Delphi case hearing in January of 2024.

In an email to news media Thursday, the communications team for the state’s high court said the January 18th, 2024, hearing in the case of Richard Allen versus the Carroll Circuit Court and Special Judge Fran Gull will be livestreamed and archived for later viewing.

This means you will be able to see and hear every argument as it happens.

The hearing will determine if Special Judge Fran Gull did show any bias towards Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen’s former legal team of Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, and if that bias is grounds for removal. Allen also wants Baldwin and Rozzi back on the case, representing him in court.

News media will be allowed to feed the court stream directly to their platforms. The hearing begins at 11 a.m. and will last one hour.

Seats for the public will be limited, especially with a high-profile case such as this. There are also rules of decorum laid out by the court, and they are as follows:

1) No signs, buttons, clothing, etc., which convey support for either side will be allowed in the Courtroom.

2) If you are interested in sitting in the Courtroom to listen to the argument, you will be required to request a ticket.

3) Tickets will be available in-person on the 3rd floor of the State House near the Courtroom at the north end beginning at 7:45 a.m. (Eastern) on January 18 (after the State House opens).

4) Having a ticket does NOT GUARANTEE you a seat in the Courtroom (about 50 public seats will be available).

5) After you receive your ticket, you will be allowed to join an orderly line to wait for a possible seat.

6) Seating for the public will begin at about 10:55 a.m. (Eastern), at which time individuals with a ticket in the line may be allowed entrance to the Courtroom.

7) The argument is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) and last for one hour.

8) The public cannot take audio or video of the argument.

9) Attendees are not permitted to leave and reenter the Courtroom during the argument.

If you show up and decide to disrupt the court, then you will be removed and could be subject to contempt of court and criminal charges.