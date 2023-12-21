One Person Killed, Another Wounded In East Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on the far east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday, police say.
The names and ages of the men haven’t been released yet.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive on a report of a person shot around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday. That block is in an apartment complex off East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
When officers around, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The other was taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
Investigators are gathering information on what led up to the shooting and information on any suspects.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
Kendall And Casey