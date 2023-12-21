One Person Killed, Another Wounded In East Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on the far east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday, police say.

The names and ages of the men haven’t been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive on a report of a person shot around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday. That block is in an apartment complex off East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

When officers around, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The other was taken to a nearby hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators are gathering information on what led up to the shooting and information on any suspects.