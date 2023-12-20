Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police say they arrested a man Wednesday…after he was shot during a domestic incident.

Officers believe a woman shot 44-year-old Heriberto Mendez in the arm while the two were arguing inside a car early Wednesday morning. At the time, the woman already had a protective order in place against Mendez.

She explained that Mendez had been hitting her as they were driving on North Melody Lane, near the Kroger on North State Street. So, she then shot the man, got away, and went to a hotel.

Following the shooting, Mendez was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. He was later released, arrested, and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Charges will be determined in the near future by the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.