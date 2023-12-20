Circle Centre Mall Sold To Hendricks For “Revamp”

INDIANAPOLIS — The development company that owns Circle Centre Mall has sold its interest in the mall to a property management company that has already left a footprint in downtown Indianapolis.

The mall has been sold to Hendricks, which is a Wisconsin-based property management company that also owns Bottleworks and Ironworks.

The price tag of the sale is not known yet, but Mayor Joe Hogsett is praising the sale.

“Thirty years ago, Circle Centre Mall defined downtown Indianapolis as we know it to be,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “The opportunity to reimagine Circle Centre, which sits on more than two city blocks at the heart of our community, represents a monumental transformation, and continues our commitment to strengthening the economic and cultural core of our state. This visionary partnership between Hendricks, IEDC, and the City secures the future of the largest asset in downtown for the next era.”

The plan from Hendricks and the city in a new partnership is to spend roughly $600 million over the next 10 years to revamp the mall into an “open air, pedestrian-focused campus with housing, offices, and shopping,” according to representatives of Hendricks.