Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot

DENVER, Colo. — Former President Trump is being barred from appearing on Colorado’s Presidential ballot next year.
The Colorado Supreme Court said on Tuesday he violated the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” on January 6th, 2021, when he encouraged the violent demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol. Trump had earlier won similar cases in Michigan and Minnesota, and he will be on the ballot in those states.
Legal experts say the ballot issues surrounding Trump’s candidacy will likely make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Colorado Supreme Court has given Trump until January 4th to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
If an appeal is made, Trump’s name will remain on the Colorado Ballot.
