Listen Live
Local News

Dr. Santa Visits Infants in NICU

Published on December 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Dr. Santa with NICU Babies/Families

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU

INDIANAPOLIS — Families and infants who are spending the season in the hospital were visited by a very special holiday figure: Dr. Santa.

You may not have known that Father Christmas also has a medical degree, but patients currently receiving care in the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recently got to spend time with Dr. Santa.

Image of Dr. Santa with NICU Babies/Families

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU

In reality, families got to enjoy the company of Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the NICU. He helped them celebrate Christmas a bit early, by taking pictures in a traditional red suit.

Some of the children in the NICU also wore festive clothing, and staff members decorated incubators, bassinets, and more.

Learn more about the hospital’s NICU here.

Image of Dr. Santa with NICU Babies/Families

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close