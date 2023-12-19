IMPD: Several Broad Ripple Restaurants Burglarized

INDIANAPOLIS –Police say several burglaries happened at Broad Ripple restaurants last weekend.

The break-ins occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Broad Ripple Station shopping plaza on Broad Ripple Avenue, located east of Winthrop Avenue.

Chad Anderson has been a server at Thai Café for two years. He feels safe and confident that the restaurant will not suffer from another break-in.

“I would think that since this place got hit, maybe it would be safer,” he said. “Just because I would think people would be paying a little more attention.”

The other businesses burglarized include Caliente Mexican Grill and Shalimar Indian Restaurant.

Anderson said whoever broke into Thai Café used a hammer to smash the front door glass.

“As we go into the holiday season, always make sure you’re aware of your surroundings,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “Possibly even having a security officer or an off-duty officer to act as security for your business.”

Those with information are urged to contact IMPD Detective Dan Veza at 317-327-6137 or Detective Glenn Merkle at 317-327-6134. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.