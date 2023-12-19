Listen Live
Taco Bell Franchise Owner Suing Over Cantina

Published on December 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing that a Taco Bell Cantina is scheduled to open in downtown Indianapolis soon. One franchise owner is now trying to stop that from happening.

The franchise owner in question – Alfarah Restaurant Group – operates the Taco Bell inside the Circle Centre Mall. Their location is a few hundred feet from where the new Cantina might open on West Washington Street.

They are now suing Taco Bell’s franchising company and the group planning to open the Cantina, saying the new restaurant will harm their business. Franchise leaders argue that the locations are too close together, which could encourage diners to favor the Cantina instead.

The Restaurant Group is hoping a Marion County court will prevent the Cantina from opening at all, and will side with them on the basis of the Indiana Deceptive Franchise Practices Act.

Taco Bell Cantinas sell some of the fast-food chain’s standard menu items, as well as a selection of alcoholic beverages. Locations also offer extended hours and unique experiences.

