Fake News getting Faker

Fake News is about to get even faker, as the world’s first news network completely generated by artificial intelligence, with AI news anchors, is now set to launch in 2024. WIBC Newsman Chris Davis joins Saturday Night on the Circle to discuss the danger this poses to real news and the degradation of information being provided to the public.
The thing that is going to be affected most is trust – Chris Davis
Listen to the discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company
-
Did John Kerry Just FART During Climate Change Panel??
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance