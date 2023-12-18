Fake News getting Faker

Fake News is about to get even faker, as the world’s first news network completely generated by artificial intelligence, with AI news anchors, is now set to launch in 2024. WIBC Newsman Chris Davis joins Saturday Night on the Circle to discuss the danger this poses to real news and the degradation of information being provided to the public.

The thing that is going to be affected most is trust – Chris Davis

