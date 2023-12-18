Listen Live
Saturday Night On The Circle

Fake News getting Faker

Artificial Intelligence finding its way into our news?

Published on December 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fake News is about to get even faker, as the world’s first news network completely generated by artificial intelligence, with AI news anchors, is now set to launch in 2024. WIBC Newsman Chris Davis joins Saturday Night on the Circle to discuss the danger this poses to real news and the degradation of information being provided to the public.

The thing that is going to be affected most is trust – Chris Davis

Listen to the discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close