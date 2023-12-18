The Problems with Education in America

New polling is out that reveals how young Americans view Israel and Hamas. It also exposes some of the issues with the education system.

The New York Post released an article highlighting a poll that shows how 51% of 18–24-year-olds (you know, college aged young adults) think Israel should be dismantled as a country and given to Hamas. If that does not lessen your faith in the young people in America, then these next polls might.

A recent poll by The Economist found:

“Some 20% of respondents aged 18-29 think that the Holocaust is a myth, compared with 8% of those aged 30-44 (see chart). An additional 30% of young Americans said they do not know whether the Holocaust is a myth. Many respondents espouse the canard that Jews wield too much power in America: young people are nearly five times more likely to think this than are those aged 65 and older (28% versus 6%).”

Harvard also conducted a poll that revealed 73 percent of respondents agreed that Jews are oppressors and should be treated as such. The percentage of young people 18-24 was a shocking 67 percent.

The fact that 51 percent of the young people in America think Israel should be given to Hamas feels ridiculous. Then, you read that a fifth of people between 18 and 29 think the Holocaust did not happen. That is utterly insane.

The school systems across America have failed their students if they failed to teach them the Holocaust did in fact happen.

