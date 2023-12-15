Black Cyclist May Posthumously Receive Congressional Medal

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of efforts to honor the famous Black cyclist, Marshall “Major” Taylor’s family and friends will see the man receive long-overdue recognition.

Taylor was born in Indianapolis in 1878, and he went on to become one of the most famous names in cycling. In the Chicago area, you may even see his name on a public trail, and in Indianapolis, you may recognize the Major Taylor Velodrome.

The man won championships in the U.S. and around the world. But, even as racing enthusiasts and publications recognized his skills, he struggled to be seen as an equal because of the color of his skin.

To honor his legacy, leaders including Hoosier Representative Jim Baird are hoping a Congressional Gold Medal will be bestowed upon him.

While Taylor himself will not be able to see – he died in Chicago in 1932 – his supporters will know that he has been remembered.

Learn more about “Major” Taylor’s life and legacy here.