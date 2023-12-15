Black Cyclist May Posthumously Receive Congressional Medal

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of efforts to honor the famous Black cyclist, Marshall “Major” Taylor’s family and friends will see the man receive long-overdue recognition.
Taylor was born in Indianapolis in 1878, and he went on to become one of the most famous names in cycling. In the Chicago area, you may even see his name on a public trail, and in Indianapolis, you may recognize the Major Taylor Velodrome.
The man won championships in the U.S. and around the world. But, even as racing enthusiasts and publications recognized his skills, he struggled to be seen as an equal because of the color of his skin.
To honor his legacy, leaders including Hoosier Representative Jim Baird are hoping a Congressional Gold Medal will be bestowed upon him.
While Taylor himself will not be able to see – he died in Chicago in 1932 – his supporters will know that he has been remembered.
Learn more about “Major” Taylor’s life and legacy here.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting