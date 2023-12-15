Gun Ban in Illinois is Allowed to Remain Intact

The Supreme Court has allowed an Illinois law banning high-powered semiautomatic weapons to remain in place.
On Thursday the Supreme Court denied a request from the National Association for Gun rights, which asked for a preliminary injunction, with no noted dissents or explanation of its decision.
The ban, signed by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January, includes penalties for individuals who, “carries or possesses… manufactures, sells, delivers, imports, or purchases any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle.”
The law also has penalties for people who, “sells, manufactures, delivers, imports, possesses, or purchases any assault weapon attachment or .50 caliber cartridge.”
Any kit or tools used to increase the fire rate of a semiautomatic weapon are also included in the ban, and the law includes a limit for purchases of certain magazines.
The National Association for Gun Rights said that the ruling from the Supreme Court has no impact on the case.
“A right delayed is a right denied, and every day these gun bans are enforced is a travesty to freedom. We will be back to the Supreme Court as soon as our legal team finishes drafting our cert petition, and they will have to decide if they really meant what they said in Heller and Bruen,” said Dudley Brown, who is the President of the National Association for Gun Rights.
A 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals panel in November also refused a request to block the law. In August, the law was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision.
People who previously possessed guns that would otherwise be banned by the law can still own them if they are registered with the state prior to Jan. 1, 2024.
To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to deny the preliminary injunction, click the link below.
